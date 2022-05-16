UN chief appalled by racist shooting in Buffalo, New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by Saturday's killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, his deputy spokesman said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hoped justice will be served swiftly, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in a statement.

"The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin. We must all work together toward building more peaceful and inclusive societies," said the statement.

A heavily armed 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo of New York State on Saturday. The shooting was being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, said U.S. authorities.