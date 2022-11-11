Two US B-52 bombers fly across Middle East, CENTCOM announces

The US military announced Thursday that two B-52H bombers flew over the Middle East and carried out a Bomber Task Force mission, signaling its readiness to “meet any challenge decisively,” Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, integrated with 13 partner nation air forces, conducted the mission.

“This Bomber Task Force mission demonstrates our commitment to regional security and the collective capabilities of our military partners in the region,” US Central Command chief General Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

Kurilla said CENTCOM could “very quickly” put a significant amount of combat power in the air alongside its partners. “We can do the same on the ground and at sea to meet any challenge decisively.”

The Israeli military said two of its F-35 fighter jets escorted the B-52 bombers during the exercise on Thursday. “As part of the increasing cooperation with the U.S. Armed Forces, this flight is part of a series of joint exercises to strengthen our readiness toward all scenarios,” the Israeli army said in a tweet.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, said the BTF reflected enduring US commitment to the region. “Together with our partners, we can rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into our common operating area,” he said.