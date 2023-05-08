Four people confirmed dead in airplane crash in Colorado

Four people were confirmed dead in an airplane crash over the weekend in the U.S. state of Colorado, according to local authorities on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coroner's office of Teller County, Colorado, identified the four victims of the small aircraft crash on Saturday.

The aircraft left the Fremont County Airport around local time 9:30 a.m. Saturday, bound for Centennial Airport near Denver, but never made it, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has launched a joint investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The wreckage was found early Sunday, nearly a day after the plane failed to arrive at its destination, the NTSB said, adding that it had not determined the cause in the early part of the investigative process.

The aircraft, a single-engine Pool-Cessna T-41B2, crashed into the mountains southeast of Victor and caught on fire, the NTSB said.

A preliminary report may be available in about 10 to 12 business days. A typical NTSB investigation can take 12 to 24 months to complete and determine the cause.