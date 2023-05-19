US to sanction 300 more people, entities, extend sectoral sanctions on Russia

The US has decided to expand its sectoral sanctions on Russia and sanction more than 300 individuals and entities, a senior US official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The restrictive measures will affect not only Russia, but also some third countries, the official told reporters in a conference call ahead of US President Joe Biden’s trip to Japan for a G7 summit.

"The United States will be rolling out a substantial package" of sanctions, the official said. "Moreover, we will announce upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft. These will go after circumvention. These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy" the official went on to say.