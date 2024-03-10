Biden's campaign receives $10 million within 24 hours of his speech to Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The campaign headquarters of current US President Joe Biden received a record $10 million in donations from supporters within 24 hours, a document released by the presidential campaign says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the donations were received after the American leader delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday night.

It is noted that this is the largest fundraiser in a 24-hour period since the start of the head of state’s campaign. "Our condolences go out to the other guy and his failed campaign," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said of former President Donald Trump.