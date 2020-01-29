Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs lasted 7 hours

29 January 2020 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

Trend:

The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva with mediation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office lasted for 7 hours, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“The parties and co-chairs advocate for intensifying negotiations and achieving tangible results on all issues of the negotiation agenda. The meeting will continue tomorrow,” she wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva
Business 18 December 2019 20:40
Swiss investment company financing small, medium business projects in Uzbekistan
Finance 15 October 2019 09:29
Azerbaijani MPs to patricipate in event in Geneva
Politics 16 September 2019 11:28
Uzbekistan accedes to two ILO conventions
Business 28 August 2019 12:32
Uzbekistan to launch “open skies” regime at 4 airports
Business 14 August 2019 11:51
Uzbekistan begins process of accession to WTO
Business 24 July 2019 12:35
Latest
Taliban kill at least 29 Afghan security personnel in renewed clashes
Other News 21:53
EBRD talks investments in Azerbaijan last year
Finance 21:08
Azerbaijan prepares bill on efficient use of energy resources (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 21:07
Foreign currency problems leave Iranian merchants without rice
Business 20:59
How can potential fracking ban in US affect oil & gas output figures?
Oil&Gas 19:53
Iran permits launching Gorgan-Aktau flight
Transport 19:36
Wind, water account for major part of renewable electricity in EU
Oil&Gas 19:36
Net loss of Hess for 4Q2019 made public
Oil&Gas 19:07
Hess Corporation’s oil & gas proved reserves up in 2019
Oil&Gas 19:01