Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs lasted 7 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

Trend:

The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva with mediation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office lasted for 7 hours, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“The parties and co-chairs advocate for intensifying negotiations and achieving tangible results on all issues of the negotiation agenda. The meeting will continue tomorrow,” she wrote.

