Azerbaijan's ANAMA clears out unexploded ordnance from occupied lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

On 23 October Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) received 38 emergency calls from the ″102 ″ Service Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 2 calls from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations about shells falling on the territory of cities of Agjabadi, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Barda, Jabrayil, Naftalan and Tartar, ANAMA said on Twitter, Trend reports.

ANAMA in close coordination with the specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted 33 emergency and operational clearance field missions in the following territories:

- Arazbar, Boyuk Kahrizli, Hajilar, Garadolag, Yeni Garadolag, Yukhari Qiyameddinli villages of Agjabedi district

- Beybabalar, Chamenli, Mahrizli villages of Aghdam district, Khantorpag, Alyanli villages of Barda district

- Mayak village of Beylagan district, Alkhanli, Boyuk Bahli villages of Fuzuli district and Horadiz city

- Tapgaragoyunlu, Shafag, Safibeyli, Hajali villages of Goranboy district, Gashalti village of Naftalan district

- Borsunlu, Yukhari Sarijali villages, Giziloba settlement, V.Orujov, H.Hajiyev, V.Huseynov streets of Tartar district.

As reported 175 unexploded ordnance, 2 pieces of meteorological radio direction detector used for military purposes and 35 explosive shell remnants were found as a result of the mission.

One missile, 1 piece of 9N235 bomblet, and 2 drones were neutralized by the Agency's explosion team. Mine Awareness Specialists conducted a mine safety awareness campaign among 9 714 civilians.