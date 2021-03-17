Azerbaijan shares details on rented agro-gardens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Some 9,530 hectares of land for planting forest (agro-) gardens have been already rented out, Head of the Forest Development Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Namiq Khidirov said during the ‘Expert’s Hour’ program, Trend reports.

According to Khidirov, forest fund lands are rented out to individuals and legal entities.

"Lands not covered with forest vegetation are rented out for a period of 1 to 49 years for reforestation. The rented-out plots are regularly checked. The tenants are periodically checked for compliance with the contract," he noted.

Besides, according to the results of the monitoring carried out in the autumn of 2020, a warning was issued to tenants who don’t properly plant forests, added the official.