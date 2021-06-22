S7 Airlines to launch flights on Saratov-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian S7 Airlines will launch flights on the Saratov-Baku route from July 4, Trend reports citing the press service of the Saratov airport.

Reportedly, flights will be operated once a week on Sundays on Boeing-737 800 aircraft.

"Departure from Saratov is scheduled for 18:00 (GMT+4 for each direction), arrival in Baku - at 20:20.

Russian media outlets earlier reported on plans to increase the number of flights from a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, from June 28.

S7 Airlines is the largest private airline in Russia, based in Domodedovo airport (Moscow) and Tolmachevo airport (Novosibirsk). It has the most modern fleet in the Russian air transit market. The extensive network of routes allows passengers to travel to 181 cities in 26 countries across the world.

S7 Airlines is among the top three airlines in Eastern Europe, according to the prestigious international Skytrax rating. Based on the 2018 results, S7 Airlines has become the most punctual Russian airline, ranking sixth in the OAG’s Punctuality League 2019, the European rating of airline punctuality.

S7 Airlines is also one of the most environmentally friendly carriers in the world, according to the environmental organization “Atmosfair”. The airline holds a global rank of 16th place.