Turkish president showed special interest in armored car produced by TUMOSAN at IDEF-2021 fair in Istanbul (PHOTO)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the International Defense Fair (IDEF-2021) in Istanbul, Trend reports.

While inspecting the exposition, the Turkish president showed special interest in the PUSAT Hybrid armored car, developed by the domestic TUMOSAN company.

Chairman of the board of the Albayrak Group, Ahmet Albayrak, and Deputy Chairman of the board, Nuri Albayrak, informed the head of state about the armored car in detail.

They said that the armored car is being demonstrated for the first time at IDEF-2021. At the same time, the importance of the fact that its power unit is designed at the expense of internal capabilities was noted.

So, the engine power of the armored car is 310 horsepower.

It is planned to install engines of this type on other military vehicles.

Currently, in Turkey, such engines are already being installed on 100 armored vehicles, which will soon enter service with the Turkish army.

The International Defense Fair IDEF-2021 is taking place in Istanbul on August 17-20. It also presents products of the Azerbaijani defense industry.

