Minister of Science and Education gets acquainted with laboratories of Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 25 November 2022 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
Minister of Science and Education gets acquainted with laboratories of Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullaev, got acquainted with the laboratories that had been created recently at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The Minister, who took part in the XXV Republican Scientific Conference of PhD Students and Young Researchers (NASCO XXV), held at Baku Higher Oil School, visited the ITACA Training and Research Center and the Polymer Research Laboratory, which had been recently created at BHOS.

Emin Amrullaev highly appreciated the creation of such laboratories at the university and emphasized their importance.

