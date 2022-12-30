Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR hosts event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted an event dedicated to 31 December, the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the World, and the New Year.

Speaking at the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the employees and students of the university on the upcoming holidays and wished them success in the new year. The rector noted that 2022, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the “Year of Shusha”, was a successful year for our country and Baku Higher Oil School. Elmar Gasimov listed some of the successes achieved by BHOS in 2022, emphasizing that the university has managed to stand out in the outgoing year as well.

“I express my deep gratitude to the head of state, our esteemed President Ilham Aliyev, for awarding me the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland”, 3rd degree. In the outgoing year, Mr. President Ilham Aliyev also awarded BHOS Professor Siyavush Azakov with the Progress Medal, and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf awarded the employees of our university. In 2022, we have maintained our leadership among higher education institutions in terms of the number of Presidential Scholarship holders and Olympiad winners. Among the students of our university, there are 31 Presidential Scholarship holders and 19 Olympiad winners. Two of BHOS’s specialties topped the University Admission Ranking in Azerbaijan, and four of our specialties entered the top five in this ranking. Our students have achieved great successes in both national and international competitions. At the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest 2022, held for the first time in Baku, we were represented by the largest number of teams, of which two took first place. The BHOS teams also won eight prizes at this festival. For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, our students represented our country at the NASA competition. In addition, BHOS students have won dozens of other national and international competitions, including Sabah.lab, Enactus Azerbaijan, Recyclathon, and the International Steam Azerbaijan. This year our university has increased the number of its laboratories. The Polymer Laboratory of the giant Italian company Maire Tecnimont, the ITACA Training and Research Center, and the Huawei ICT Academy were opened at BHOS. Our faculty members have continued to achieve academic successes highlighted in international scientific journals. These are just some of the successes we have achieved over the year. I am confident that we will continue to successfully achieve our goals next year, working with great perseverance.”

At the event, a lottery was held and employees were awarded. Then, the artistic part continued with the performance of the Merry Band.