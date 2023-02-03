Baku Higher Oil School marks National Youth Day (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR has hosted an event dedicated to February 2 - the National Youth Day.

The event was attended by official representatives of SOCAR, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Milli Majlis, as well as by the leadership, faculty, staff and students of Baku Higher Oil School.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the audience honored the memory of the heroes who died for the territorial integrity of our country with a minute of silence.

Then, a video was shown in which the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev made an appeal to the youth on February 2, the Youth Day.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated BHOS students and in their person, all the youth of Azerbaijan. He reminded that the foundation for the state youth policy in the country was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and that Azerbaijan National Youth Day, which is celebrated every year on February 2, was declared by the degree signed by the great leader on this day in 1997.

“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays close attention to the interests and needs of the young generation of the country, particularly to the implementation of the state youth policy. The special State Program is being successfully implemented in this direction, new Youth Centers are being opened in the regions, and all necessary support is being provided to Azerbaijani young people’s education, development, international integration, participation in social and public activities”, the rector said.

Addressing the young people, Elmar Gasimov advised them to study in depth and protect our language and history. Recalling that BHOS was established within the structure of SOCAR, the rector stressed that SOCAR, which has already become a brand in the world, has always supported the development of Azerbaijani youth and implemented large-scale projects in this direction.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, MP, Member of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis Elnur Allahverdiyev and Press Secretary of SOCAR Orkhan Huseynov congratulated the young people and wished them success. They spoke about the youth policy pursued by the great leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, noting that this policy is a priority in our country, where special attention and care is given to young people.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the students of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR, Aisu Zamanova, a SOCAR volunteer, chairman of the Student Youth Organization, 4th year student of the "Oil Chemistry" specialty, stressed that she is proud to be a SOCAR volunteer.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the graduates of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR, Heydar Najafov, BHOS 2018 graduate in Oil Chemistry, who works as a chief engineer at SOCAR Downstream, told the audience about his successes.

Then, the members of the teams that won the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival, jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey, were awarded. Awards were also presented to the BHOS students who won the "Energy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution” hackathon, jointly organized by SOCAR and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and to those students who won international and national competitions and were awarded prizes, diplomas and certificates.

9 young employees and teachers of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR were also awarded.

The solemn event continued with musical numbers performed by the students of Baku Higher Oil School and the University of Culture and Arts.