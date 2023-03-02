Head of McKinsey conducts master class at Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (PHOTO)

Partner at McKinsey & Company, Head of the company's Baku Office Murat Gursoy has conducted a master class on "Importance of Soft Skills" at SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The master class was attended by the faculty members, administrative staff and students of Baku Higher Oil School. Leyla Firudinbayli, who graduated with honors from BHOS and currently works in a responsible position at McKinsey & Company, one of the most famous companies in the world, also participated in the event.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov thanked Murat Gursoy for accepting the invitation and expressed his confidence that the master class would be very useful and informative for the participants.

In his presentation, Murat Gursoy gave information about McKinsey & Company, shared his personal experiences, and talked about skills required in the labor market and future trends. He emphasized the importance of soft skills and gave advice to the students on which skills they should develop in order for them to take a place in the labor market in the future.

The interactive master-class was met with great interest by the participants.

At the end of the event, which concluded with a question-and-answer session, Murat Gursoy was presented with a plaque "Guest of Honor" of Baku Higher Oil School.