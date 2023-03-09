Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR celebrates International Women's Day (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted a solemn event on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day.

Opening the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the female employees, students and graduates of the university, and in their person, all Azerbaijani women, and expressed his good wishes to them. The rector noted that throughout history, Azerbaijani women have been distinguished by their courage and heroism, and at the same time they have contributed to the development of our country, being at the forefront of various fields of culture, art, education, healthcare and science. Elmar Gasimov stressed with great pride that Azerbaijani women have occupied leading positions in many areas throughout history.

“Women play a big role in the success of Baku Higher Oil School and make an invaluable contribution to the development of the university. Women make up 63% of the teaching staff, 51% of the administrative personnel and 83% of the support staff of BHOS. Despite the fact that Baku Higher Oil School is an educational institution specializing in the field of engineering, the number of female applicants who enter Baku Higher Oil School is increasing every year,” the rector said.

The event continued with the performance of songs by members of the BHOS Music Club and a lottery drawing, during which the female participants received various gifts.

The event also featured a video prepared by SOCAR on the occasion of March 8.

In conclusion, People's Artist, Prof. Azer Zeynalov congratulated the girls and women and performed famous musical works from his repertoire.