UN delegation gets acquainted with progress of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. The UN delegation has been informed about the progress of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Aghdam following the strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend reports.

The delegation members got acquainted with the territories where this work is carried out, and plans for the construction of a residential complex, a mugham center, a museum, and other facilities.

They were also informed that the ruins in the destroyed city center are planned to be left as an open-air memorial.

Azerbaijan's Aghdam has hosted strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event was attended by more than 35 government officials and UN representatives. Measures were discussed to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by Azerbaijan, reconstruction work in the liberated territories, environmental protection, and efficient use of water resources.