TRACECA carries out first pilot cargo transportation by semi-trailers from Europe to Central Asia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Pilot transportation of goods in semi-trailer by truck tractors of different countries of registration was carried out along the multimodal route Lithuania - Poland - Slovakia - Hungary - Romania - Bulgaria – the Black Sea - Georgia - Azerbaijan – the Caspian Sea - Kazakhstan and took 16 days, Trend reports citing the press service of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA.

This transportation became possible with the support of the authorized ministries in the field of transport of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania, as well as with the active involvement of the customs authorities and the seaports of Varna, Batumi, Baku and Kuryk. The idea of carrying out the first pilot transport is the final stage of preparing a survey on the development of transport by semi-trailers, which will soon be sent to all TRACECA countries.

On May 25, 2023, the transportation of the semi-trailer began with a truck tractor registered in Lithuania from Vilnius and continued through the territories of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and to the port of Varna in Bulgaria. The travel time across the territories of the EU countries, excluding stops, was 37 hours (May 25-28 this year).

On May 30 this year the semi-trailer without a tractor was sent to the port of Batumi through the shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare.