Azerbaijani ambassador to France meets European American Press Club member’s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Leyla Abdullayeva, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France, has held a meeting with the members of the European American Press Club in Paris, Trend reports.

“Was pleased to host the members of the European American Press Club in Paris. I spoke about Azerbaijan, its foreign policy and the role on the international arena, answered questions of journalists on latest regional developments, including the recent local counter-terrorism measures taken by Azerbaijan,” she wrote on her page on X (Twitter).