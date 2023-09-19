Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
19 September 2023
Azerbaijani ambassador to France meets European American Press Club member’s

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Leyla Abdullayeva, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France, has held a meeting with the members of the European American Press Club in Paris, Trend reports.

“Was pleased to host the members of the European American Press Club in Paris. I spoke about Azerbaijan, its foreign policy and the role on the international arena, answered questions of journalists on latest regional developments, including the recent local counter-terrorism measures taken by Azerbaijan,” she wrote on her page on X (Twitter).

