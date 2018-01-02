Azersu OJSC announces tender to buy construction materials

2 January 2018 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan announces tender for reconstruction of water supply system in Terter
Economy news 31 July 2014 17:57
IDB announces tender for reconstruction of water supply system in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 May 2014 13:05
Tender for reconstruction of water supply system in Azerbaijan`s Gadabay region announced
Economy news 7 April 2014 10:10
Azerbaijan`s national water operator seeks consultant for joint project with IDB
Economy news 14 March 2014 14:11
Over 12 percent increase in Azerbaijani water operator’s fees
Economy news 12 March 2014 12:48
80 new water storage facilities in Absheron by 2035
Economy news 12 April 2013 17:47
Quarter of works ready under ADB’s water projects in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 April 2013 12:08
CATEF exhibition to attract new technologies to Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 April 2013 13:55
Caspian Aqua Technologies Exhibition and Forum to be launched in Baku in April
Economy news 28 February 2013 12:10