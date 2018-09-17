Silk Way West Airlines increases flights to Chinese city of Zhengzhou

17 September 2018 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani cargo air carrier Silk Way West Airlines increases the number of flights to China.

The number of Baku-Zhengzhou flights will be increased from four to six times a week.

The appropriate agreements were reached at ICAO Cargo Conference in Zhengzhou held in early September. At the event Silk Way West Airlines announced about its plans of strategic development in China.

“With great pleasure we do announce the increase of our weekly flight frequencies between Baku and Zhengzhou from 4 to 6 weekly frequencies. With this we are entering into the new stage of our strategic cooperation with the Government of Henan Province and Zhengzhou Airport. We are excited to further strengthen this cooperation by seeing further growth”, Silk Way West Airlines President and CEO Wolfgang Meier is quoted.

By having met senior representatives of the Henan Government it was agreed to further enhance the strategic cooperation in paving the way to significantly increase the frequencies between both Hubs in the future.

“Within a short period of time we manage to emerge as the one of the leading cargo carriers in Zhengzhou and we are aiming to further increase tonnage and flights as Zhengzhou provides for us the perfect platform to grow in view of our core capabilities to serve the Silk Air Route”, Wolfgang Meier said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says will respond if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:57
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Xinhua chief editor
Politics 12:51
China central bank governor calls for further financial opening
Economy news 09:41
Chinese company to supply equipment for production of aerated concrete in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:23
Astana Financial Center, CBIRC to strengthen co-op in banking, insurance supervision
Economy news 09:11
Super typhoon slams into China after pummeling Philippines
China 16 September 19:15
Latest
Uzbekistan to use special construction methods for Tashkent City project (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:11
AZAL to resume flights to Geneva
Economy news 14:54
UK PM May's spokesman: We are confident of reaching Brexit deal
Europe 14:53
US pullout from JCPOA to jeopardize global peace, security – Iran's nuclear chief
Nuclear Program 14:36
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 14:34
Amazon ready to accept products from Azerbaijani exporters
Economy news 14:31
Russia voices readiness to boost nuclear co-op with Iran
Nuclear Program 14:30
IMF increases forecast for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth
Kazakhstan 14:28
Turkmen delegation to participate in UN regional economic forum
Turkmenistan 14:25