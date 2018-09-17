Silk Way West Airlines increases flights to Chinese city of Zhengzhou

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani cargo air carrier Silk Way West Airlines increases the number of flights to China.

The number of Baku-Zhengzhou flights will be increased from four to six times a week.

The appropriate agreements were reached at ICAO Cargo Conference in Zhengzhou held in early September. At the event Silk Way West Airlines announced about its plans of strategic development in China.

“With great pleasure we do announce the increase of our weekly flight frequencies between Baku and Zhengzhou from 4 to 6 weekly frequencies. With this we are entering into the new stage of our strategic cooperation with the Government of Henan Province and Zhengzhou Airport. We are excited to further strengthen this cooperation by seeing further growth”, Silk Way West Airlines President and CEO Wolfgang Meier is quoted.

By having met senior representatives of the Henan Government it was agreed to further enhance the strategic cooperation in paving the way to significantly increase the frequencies between both Hubs in the future.

“Within a short period of time we manage to emerge as the one of the leading cargo carriers in Zhengzhou and we are aiming to further increase tonnage and flights as Zhengzhou provides for us the perfect platform to grow in view of our core capabilities to serve the Silk Air Route”, Wolfgang Meier said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news