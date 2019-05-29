AtaBank's Visa Signature card presents premium benefits

29 May 2019 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

As is known, “AtaBank” OJSC together with VISA International for the first time in Azerbaijan and also in Southeast Europe started to issue Visa Signature cards a few months ago. This premium card keeps on delighting it's owners with special services and benefits.

VISA International's programme “We do your travel more comfortable” presents special benefits. Therefore, Visa Signature card owners can use different advantages on travel:

  • VIP-lounges at more than 1000 international airports – free for 4 times
  • 30% off on car rental services abroad
  • Exclusive services at hotels whithin Visa Luxury Hotel Collection
  • 12% off on booking at agoda.com

Also, below services are offered in transit flights at Kyiv and Minsk:

  • Fast track at Minsk national airport
  • 50% off on Uber service at Kyiv and Borispol airports
  • Free baggage packing at Borispol airport

In addition to above, AtaBank gives to Visa Signature card owners free Visa Classic card and 50% off on deposit cells.

You can find out more about Visa Signature card by calling 136 or visiting the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/individuals/plastic-cards/visa-signature .

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

