USAID: Azerbaijan has unique potential

Azerbaijan has a unique potential, Mission Director for USAID in Azerbaijan Jay Singh said at a business summit on the issues of supporting business and professional associations in Baku, Trend reports.

These associations can help identify this unique potential and demonstrate it in the international arena, Singh said.

Singh said that the USAID mission provides support and creates conditions so that these associations can unite.

“Two years ago, our main mission was to focus on the private sector, as there is great potential,” USAID mission director said.

Singh noted that all efforts were aimed at supporting the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.

"We consider the creation of associations as a measure of mutual economic interest. I would like us to work together to create these associations," Singh said.

"We successfully held two trade exhibitions in the states of Illinois and Oklahoma. Furthermore, for example, in 2017, USAID supported the Azerbaijan Association of Exporters and contributed in expanding its activities," USAID mission director added.

