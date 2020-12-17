Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC continues to take urgent measures to ensure sustainable water supply to the liberated Shusha city upon a special instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the company told Trend on Dec. 17.

Besides Kichik Kirs source, water was supplied from Zarisli source as an alternative source of water supply in Shusha city.