Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC continues to take urgent measures to ensure sustainable water supply to the liberated Shusha city upon a special instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the company told Trend on Dec. 17.

Besides Kichik Kirs source, water was also supplied from Zarisli source.

Drinking water was supplied to Shusha city from a new source to ensure the sustainability of the water supply to Shusha and eliminate dependence on Kichik Kirs source, after the completion of repair and restoration work at Zarisli source and Zarisli-Shusha main pipeline.

At the same time, while taking security measures together with the relevant departments of the Ministry of Defense, Zarisli source located 11 km from Shusha and the main water pipeline along the Lachin-Shusha highway were fully inspected. The emergency sections were revealed.

“The engineering and technical personnel of Azersu OJSC, sent from Baku and Jabrayil, quickly eliminated the consequences of the accident, while the disabled sections of the mainline were replaced,” Azersu said. “At the same time, two out of three water intake units at the source were repaired, which increased its productivity.”

“Drinking water which is transported through the pipeline is directed to the central reservoir, and from there to the city network,” the company said. “A generator was installed on the reservoir and a neutralization device using a hypochlorite solution was put into operation. The new pumps have been installed to supply water to the territories of the city located above the reservoir.”

“Currently, the damaged and emergency sections of the internal distribution water supply network of Shusha are being repaired, water supply to the buildings and structures is being restored,” Azersu said. “After the liberation of Shusha, it was revealed that the Armenians who had left the city had destroyed the main water pipeline.”

“To solve the problem with drinking water, the water supply was initially restored for Dashalti village, in which a water station was installed to temporarily provide Shusha with water,” the company said.

“Then, after repair and restoration work at Kichik Kirs source and emergency sections of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha main water pipeline with a length of 9.4 kilometers, drinking water was supplied to Shusha on November 25,” the company said.

“The engineering staff and the emergency brigade of Azersu company organized an uninterrupted service in Shusha to promptly solve the problems with sources, main pipelines and intracity distribution networks," the company said.