Turkey's Trade Minister stresses importance of increasing trade turnover with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

With the victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, a completely new period began, which changed the trade and logistics infrastructure of the region, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said, Trend reports.

Pekcan made the remark during the Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum in Ankara.

“We will be close to our Azerbaijani brothers at the new stage as well,” the minister said.

The Turkish minister emphasized the goal set by the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey - to bring the volume of trade between the two countries to $15 billion.

Pekcan noted that during the difficult period experienced by the entire world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan, showing great will, liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation, which caused boundless joy in Turkey.

“We congratulate the Azerbaijani brothers on the Victory, may Allah rest the souls of our martyrs,” she further said.

Speaking about the fact that to date more than 400 projects have been implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, Pekcan noted that Turkish and Azerbaijani companies are working in close cooperation in the process of restoring the liberated lands.

“We will use the experience of successful work accumulated so far in infrastructure projects,” stressed the minister.