Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 world exhibition in Dubai (PHOTO)

A presentation of the Azerbaijani pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai world exhibition took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Narmin Jarchalova, Deputy Commissioner of the Azerbaijan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, Trend reports.

Jarchalova noted that the pavilion of Azerbaijan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, will be presented at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held in the UAE.

"The exhibition will run from October 1, 2021 to March 3, 2022. Taking into account the experience of our country's participation in international exhibitions, including the successful representation of the national pavilion at Expo exhibitions in Milan in recent years, it is expected that our future pavilion will also arouse great interest among visitors [in Dubai]," Jarchalova said.

Jarchalova said that Azerbaijan will be presented with ‘seeds of the future’ topic at Dubai Expo 2020.

“This topic emphasizes that the only way to sustainably develop the world and the environment in which we live is to invest in the future,” Jarchalova stressed.

According to the deputy commissioner, the concept of the pavilion reflects human capital, which is the subject and object of change, the initiator and the main driving force, and is closely related to the ‘unite thoughts, build a better future’ topic.

“The concept of our 3-storey pavilion, which resembles a tree and its branches, confirms that only with the development of human capital a sustainable future can be achieved. Through installations, audio and video materials, the pavilion will reflect the diversity of the landscape of our country, it will be shown that Azerbaijan is a part of global biodiversity,” she said.

Earlier, meetings were held with representatives of a number of state and private structures operating in Azerbaijan, at which information was provided on the possibilities of organizing events in various fields within the framework of the Expo, Jarchalova said.

The significance of the world exhibition Expo lies in the fact that for six months it provides an international platform on topics such as business promotion, development of interstate dialogue, culture promotion, presentation of innovations, etc.

These opportunities can be used by Azerbaijan as a participating state through local private and state structures, the deputy commissioner added.

