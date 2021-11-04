Azerbaijan to issue commemorative banknotes, coins in connection with Victory Day (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a presentation of commemorative banknotes issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the historic victory of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War in 2020 under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

While speaking at the event, Chairman of the CBA Elman Rustamov stressed that to perpetuate the history of this victory, the CBA will issue "ZEFER" (Victory) commemorative 500-manat banknote, "ZEFER" commemorative coin made of gold and silver, as well as ‘Shusha’, ‘Jabrayil’, ‘Gubadli’, ‘Aghdam’, ‘Zangilan’, ‘Fuzuli’, ‘Lachin’, ‘Kalbajar’, ‘Khojavand’ and ‘Sugovushan’ silver commemorative coins.

The main elements of the design of the commemorative banknote were the words of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev – “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, the image of the Vagif Mausoleum, Khudaferin Bridge, Askeran Fortress, as well as the words “Victory Day November 8”, “Kharibulbul”, tulips, invincible Azerbaijani soldiers and the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan.