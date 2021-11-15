“Digital Silk Way” project presented at international conference “Turkmentel 2021” (PHOTO)

Economy 15 November 2021 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
The “Digital Silk Way” project, implemented by AzerTelecom, envisaging the formation of a digital telecommunications corridor linking Europe to Central and South Asia, was presented at “Turkmentel 2021” - Turkmenistan Telecommunications and IT conference held on November 10-11 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The conference held in a hybrid format (both live in Ashgabat and online with the participation of international partners) covered important topics such as digitalization, cyber security, building a unified national communication network and space technology.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzerTelecom, made a speech at the conference, speaking about the “Digital Silk Way” between Europe and South Asia via Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and the construction of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan route, which constitutes the Caspian sea segment of this global digital corridor. He stressed the role of this important digital infrastructure project in the development of countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

It was noted that along with the transfer of Internet and content from Europe to Asia, the “Digital Silk Way” will also provide faster data transmission as the shortest intercontinental route.

The formation of the “Digital Silk Way” between Europe and South Asia as a result of the construction of a backbone cable line between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan through the Caspian Sea will create new opportunities of cooperation for other regional partners located around this digital route, promoting the digitalization in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

AzerTelecom LLC is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. The company is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating across various industries and countries. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan with the global Internet network and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector.

The company is implementing the “Digital Silk Way” project, a large-scale digital infrastructure project connecting Europe to Central and South Asia. The “Digital Silk Way” project initiated by NEQSOL Holding was named as one of the five best strategic infrastructure projects in Asia at the Global Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum held in 2020 in the United States.

