Azerbaijan creating innovative financial, banking services in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Work has begun on the creation of innovative financial and banking services in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at the conference "Opportunities for innovative economic development of the liberated territories", Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, work is underway for return of the people to their native places after 30 years.

"There is still a lot of work to be carried out in this direction, and each of us must do so that, by providing innovations in all areas, increase the efficiency of the work being carried out, and achieve even greater results," the official said.