Erdogan approves memorandum of understanding between Turkey, Azerbaijan on gas supplies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved memorandum of understanding between Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry on the natural gas supplies, Trend reports on Jan. 11 via Resmi Gazete.
The document was signed on December 22, 2021 in Baku.
