Buta Airways to start operating flights to Kharkiv in May and increase number of flights to Kiev

Low-cost airline of Azerbaijan Buta Airways will resume flights to another Ukrainian city in May. The air carrier will launch special flights to Kharkiv.

Flights will resume on May 20 from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Kharkiv and will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Also, from May 1, the air carrier will increase the number of flights en route Baku-Kiev-Baku. One more flight on Saturdays will be added to the two weekly flights (on Mondays and Thursdays).

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 29 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Ukraine are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/ukraine.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan. When departing from Ukraine to Azerbaijan, passengers should be tested for COVID-19.

It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport. Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.