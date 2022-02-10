NAM’s Youth Network plans to hold several events in 2022, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

The Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) plans to hold several events in 2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the NAM model simulation at ADA University in Baku, while talking to reporters, Trend reports.

Bayramov said that the Youth Network of NAM has been involved in the activity of NAM since the first days of its establishment.

“During the celebration of NAM’s 60-th anniversary in Belgrade, the Youth Network of NAM put forward a number of proposals,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “NAM’s Youth Network plans to hold several different events in 2022.”

“Today's conference at the ADA University is also of great importance for the activity of the Youth Network of NAM,” the minister said.

Bayramov stressed the importance of participation of students from member-states of NAM, who study in Azerbaijan upon a scholarship program, in the conference.