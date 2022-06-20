New members of AccessBank management team

New members have joined AccessBank management team. The team, led by the Chairman of the Board David Tsiklauri, includes Ramin Huseynov, Orkhan Ismailov, Zahra Zeynalova, Ilkin Guliyev and Renat Humbatov. The responsibilities of the new management team are as follows:

- Ramin Huseynov - Chief Financial Officer

- Orkhan Ismayilov - Chief Risk Officer

- Zahra Zeynalova - Chief Operating Officer

- Ilkin Guliyev - Executive Director, Retail & Corporate

- Renat Humbatov - Executive Director, SMEs

The members of the new management team have more than 15 years of experience in AccessBank and other leading Azerbaijani banks,- in addition to the study at prestigious foreign universities (George Washington, Newcastle Business, New York, etc.).

As a microfinance leader in Azerbaijan, “AccessBank” has been serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. Among Bank's shareholders, there are international organizations and institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation. Bank has 29 branches, 15 in Baku and 14 in the regions.

You can call Contact Center of the Bank, 151 or enter into https://www.accessbank.az , or social media accounts of Bank (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) to get information on the services of the bank.