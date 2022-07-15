Baku Port, Turkish Albayrak co-op to boost vehicles transit from Türkiye to Central Asia via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Cooperation of Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku with Turkish Albayrak Holding will increase the transit of wheeled vehicles from Türkiye to Central Asia through territory of Azerbaijan, Director-General of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov said at a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Albayrak Holding on July 15, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, currently, accounts for 23 percent of exports of wheeled vehicles from Türkiye to Central Asia. This figure is planned to be increased to 50 percent, in the near future, within the framework of joint cooperation," Ziyadov said.

Additionally, Ziyadov also noted that the opening of Zangezur corridor will increase the transportation of goods between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, also transit through Azerbaijan.