Azercell's service center waiting to greet first residents of Ahgali village in Zangilan (PHOTO) (AD)

“The Great Comeback” of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has started on 19th of July 2022. Azercell, the first company to render mobile services in liberated lands, has been preparing for this historic event in advance. Thus, in June this year Azercell has opened its first official sales and service point in Aghali Village to greet compatriots who have waited for 30 years to return to their lands. It should be noted that the first 100 families returning to Zangilan will receive 5 GB internet pack, along with other special presents from Azercell.

Aghali is the first locality in the country which has been designed and built within the “Smart Village” state project, using state-of-art technologies. The store in Aghali village is equipped with all the necessary facilities and the latest devices to render high quality services for subscribers. The dealer shop will provide most of the operations that the company renders in other customer service centers across the country do. Qualified sales professionals help customers to get acquainted, compare and choose the product fitting their needs. Similar to the other dealer shops in the capital and other regions of Azerbaijan, devices like MiFi like USB modem, and accessories and mobile phones will be available for purchase both on credit and by cash.

To ensure successful resettlement of population in the liberated territories, the government implements large-scale restoration, reconstruction and development works along with extensive social projects. With its strategic goal of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives", Azercell contributes to the rapid development of the liberated territories and continues the intensive construction of mobile telecom infrastructure in Karabakh. The company has installed the latest radio base stations in Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut and Sugovushan, as well as a number of villages and areas of Khojavend and Lachin districts to ensure high quality network for subscribers.

Earlier, to support its customers in liberated territories Azercell Customer Service Team visited Aghali village of Zangilan, as well as Shusha, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Kalbajar, providing free services for subscribers of Azercell network.

Azercell will continue building its infrastructure to provide the most advanced telecommunication services to our compatriots returning to the liberated lands and affirm its zeal to participate in the revival and reconstruction of these territories.