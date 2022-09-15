Azerbaijani Research Institute and CAREC sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A ceremony for signing a memorandum of mutual understanding between Institute of Scientific and Economic Research under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Acting director of Azerbaijani Institute for Scientific Research Mahir Humbatov and Director of CAREC Institute Syed Shakeel Shah signed the document.

The memorandum is aimed at international cooperation in the area of logistics, transportation, creating a program for the sustainable development of the economy.

The parties are expected to sign other document in the future.