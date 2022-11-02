Azerbaijan doing fantastic work with combating climate change - UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan is doing fantastic work with combating climate change, the UK Ambassador Fergus Auld said during an event on ‘Green transformation in Azerbaijan: Sustainable Development Goals’, Trend reports on November 2.

"Azerbaijan has shown excellent leadership in striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We encourage the strengthening of Azerbaijan's long-term strategy in achieving the SDGs, recognizing all the fantastic work being done by the country in this direction," Auld said.

According to him, the SDGs will be unattainable without addressing the problems of climate change.

"Azerbaijan also faces these problems. The increase in air temperature and decrease in precipitation in recent years affect the water level and, consequently, food security," the diplomat stressed.

Auld also noted big importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held from November 6 to November 18, 2022 in Egypt) summit.

"We’ll continue to support Azerbaijan in achieving the SDGs and priority actions in the fields of transport, hydrogen and many other areas to stimulate the green economy," he added.