Azerbaijan reveals completion time for repair work at Khachinchay reservoir (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 16. The repair and restoration work at the Khachinchay reservoir in Azerbaijan will be completed by October next year, Deputy Chairman of Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Rafig Aslanov told reporters on December 16 during a media tour of the reservoir, Trend reports.

According to Aslanov, currently, concrete work is being carried out on the reservoir.

The Khachinchay reservoir was built in 1964 and originates from a height of nearly 1,800 meters above sea level. The source of the river is groundwater, underground and rainwater. The facility’s construction provided water for 7,000 hectares of sown areas in the Aghdam district.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands in 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the State Water Commission. During an inspection of the reservoir, the commission revealed that it was practically unsuitable for use and completely destroyed by Armenia and that the reservoir’s dam was also in heavy condition.

"First of all, the territory was cleared of mines, then the economic and technical basis and design estimates were prepared, repair and restoration work began,” Aslanov noted. “The repair and restoration work is being carried out by the Korpu Bina construction company. The concrete part of the dam slope alone was eroded for over nearly 80,000 square meters. To date, about 80 percent of the restoration work has been completed.”

Along with the work done on the slope, the restoration of the water intake structures destroyed by Armenia has begun," he said.

The deputy chairman also noted that restoration work is also being carried out in the emergency water intake of the dam.

"The throughput capacity of the main canal on a seven-kilometer section is 3.2 cubic meters per second. Concreting work has also begun there. We expect the work to be completed by October next year. Two-shift operation is currently being applied," Aslanov added.