Azerbaijan getting ready to transfer all public procurement to electronic form

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A new draft law "On public procurement" has been prepared in Azerbaijan and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers at the beginning of this month, said Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

According to him, the new law is going to ensure the efficiency and transparency of public procurement.

"This will make a great contribution to business development through the participation of entrepreneurs in tenders and will lead to a decrease in participation fees," he said.

He also added that the etender.gov.az portal was updated last year.

Abbasbeyli noted that the integration of electronic portal with the register of electronic guarantees of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has been completed.

"At the next stage, it is planned to integrate tax certificates with the State Tax Service, and then with the register of business entities of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan," he added.