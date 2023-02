BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. First Vice Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov signed a decree on the dismissal of Bahruz Bayramov from his post as the Minister of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

According to another signed decree, Deputy Minister Khayala Dadashova was appointed acting minister of agriculture.