Management of Boston Consulting Group visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

A delegation from the top global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), visited Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS). BCG team included: Vladimir Rogov, Managing Director and Partner, Evgeny Kokurin, Consultant, Recruiting Manager Polina Rasskazova and Senior Recruiting Specialist Nargiz Adigezalova.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the BCG delegation and expressed his satisfaction to welcome the representatives of one of the world top-3 management consulting companies in Baku Higher Oil School.

The rector provided the guests with the information about the establishment of Baku Higher Oil School, the educational process at BHOS, and the high performance of BHOS graduates and students. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that Baku Higher Oil School holds the first place in the country in the number of Presidential Scholars.

Prospective cooperation opportunities were discussed at the meeting.

Then the representatives of Boston Consulting Group met with students. They informed the students about the creation and heritage of Boston Consulting Group, the company’s worldwide presence, holistic global functional and industrial expertise, and culture.

The company representatives also spoke about the principles of work, recruitment procedures, the internship programs BSG provides, and guidelines for students to apply to these programs.

The guests were also given a tour around the campus of Baku Higher Oil School, including laboratories. The guests were positively impressed and highly praised the learning facilities of BHOS.