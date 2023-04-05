Kazakhstan ready to expand its participation in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Kazakhstan is ready to expand its participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, Trend reports.

According to Abdykarimov, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan significantly expanded after the pandemic and the second Karabakh war.

"The key projects of this cooperation are the ones on the Caspian Sea, in particular, the construction of a submarine cable and supplies of Kazakh oil to Azerbaijan," he said.

The ambassador noted that the sides need to strengthen their cooperation not only in the bilateral level but also as part of the Organization of Turkic States.

On April 5, Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum was held in Baku.