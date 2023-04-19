Israel, Azerbaijan to sign new agreements on innovation, cyber security, education - Eli Cohen (PHOTO) (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Israel are going to sign new agreements on innovation, cyber security and education, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is on a visit to Baku, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"I have come from Israel to Azerbaijan with the biggest delegation ever. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are strategic. Therefore, I decided to come to visit your beautiful country after opening of the embassy in Israel. The good relations between countries first of all rely on good relations between the people of Azerbaijan and the people of Israel. I want to emphasize once again our full appreciation to the Azerbaijani people for all their attitude to the Jewish community, who has been living in Azerbaijan over centuries. This is a good basis for the relations. We have good relations between the Azerbaijani people and Jewish people and good relations between the governments," said the minister.

Cohen pointed out that Israel and Azerbaijan broad cooperation in economy, tourism, security.

"We see Azerbaijan as a strategic partner. The commercial relations will definitely increase. I am here to fulfill the potential and to even more strengthen the relations between the two countries. We will sign agreements on innovation, cyber security, education. The two governments have set a goal to strengthen their cooperation. The relations are good, and my goal is to make them excellent and we're working on it. I am sure we will see a lot of results from the upcoming business forum," added Israel's foreign minister.