Supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe - most effective solution to energy crisis - Hungarian FM (UPDATE)

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Supply of Azerbaijani gas is the most effective solution to the energy crisis, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.

Szijjártó made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"We depend on other sources, so for us diversification is important," he noted.

The minister pointed out that Hungary's gas infrastructure is critical for Europe.

"We need additional resources. New sources and additional routes are the best solutions to the EU energy crisis. Supplies from Azerbaijan are the best way out for Eastern Europe, but the demand of all countries is greater than the available capacity, so infrastructure must be built,” Szijjártó also said.

“We must invest. The EU should also do this because the problems of Central and Eastern Europe are a pan-European problem. Without EU support, we won’t be able to get the required amount of gas from Azerbaijan. Next time we would like to see Türkiye here,” he added.

Azerbaijan exported 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first quarter of 2023.