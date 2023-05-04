Cooperation between Europe, Asia impossible without Azerbaijan - Polish analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Cooperation between Europe and Asia is impossible without Azerbaijan, Polish political analyst and journalist Jakub Korejba told Trend on the sidelines of the international conference on "Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present and Future", being held on May 2-4 in Baku and Shusha.

According to Korejba, it’s very important to understand what role Azerbaijan plays for Eurasia, and to understand that without Azerbaijan there will be no cooperation between Europe and Asia, especially in times of crisis, when important corridors, the main routes of contact between Europe and Asia are blocked, and it’s unknown how long this will last.

"For example, this winter, Azerbaijani gas saved us in Poland, when we, like many other European countries, had to completely rebuild our energy system, find new suppliers of oil, gas, coal, electricity, and we found them in Azerbaijan as well," he said.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate not only with Europe, but is also interested in cooperation with Asia.

"We understand that the future of Eurasia depends on Azerbaijan which wants and can encourage cooperation between Europe and Asia," he said.