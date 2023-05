BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. As many as 71% of the Caspian Agro exhibitors are international companies, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Trend reports.

"In total, more than 400 companies from more than 30 countries take part in the exhibitions. In addition, regional groups from Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sri Lanka and the US will be represented by national stands," he said.

Will be updated