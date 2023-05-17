Estonian B.EST Solutions works together with Azerbaijan's ASAN Imza in creation of digital services - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Estonian B.EST Solutions company cooperates with the Azerbaijani service ASAN Imza in the creation and distribution of services, CEO and Founder of B.EST Solutions Jana Krimpe, providing services in the field of IT technologies, said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our side is the provider in this cooperation. We create services and distribute them so that the government has the opportunity to apply digital identification and manage big data," said Krimpe.

She also noted that although Azerbaijan has achieved all existing EU standards, as well as American standards in this area, the company is currently developing the possibility of using a quantum algorithm for subscribers in Azerbaijan.

Krimpe noted the importance of transparency in this matter, as customers should have access to their "personal account", and they should also know who else has access.

"We usually work in partnership, and this partnership is very important. It is impossible to do business if only a private or only a state party participates in it, cooperation is necessary. Mobile operators use services that they would not be able to use without a partnership with the public sector," she said.

Krimpe also spoke about the innovativeness of Azerbaijan in the field of startups.

"Azerbaijan is ready to implement very bold solutions for startups. The country is ready to create business opportunities for foreigners. Azerbaijan is an innovative country and can make quick decisions," she said.