First meeting of Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council to be held by year-end - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. It is expected that the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council will be held in Baku by the end of this year, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, while addressing the participants of the 35th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture held in Baku today.

"I am also proud to mention our increasing cooperation on bilateral level with ICCIA members from CIS, GCC countries and North Africa. With majority of Chambers we signed Memorandums of Understanding which shape our joint steps to support businesses for the next future. Moreover, our Agency is co-chairing a number of business councils. Thus, we have hold 2 meetings of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, the last one in Shusha last month. On the way we are planning to hold the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council in Baku by the end of this year," he said.

According to Mammadov, agency’s delegations systematically attend various exhibitions and forums, organized in member countries, which allows to enhance networking of SMEs and explore new opportunities for cooperation.