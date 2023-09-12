Remittances to Azerbaijan decrease - Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 12 September 2023
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Remittances to Azerbaijan decreased by 45 percent to $891 million from January through June this year, said director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, 68 percent of remittances to the country came from Russia.

As for remittances from Azerbaijan, Nasirov noted that the first place in this indicator was taken by Türkiye ( $64.6 million), the second place was taken by Russia ($38.5 million). Overall, the volume of remittances from the country amounted to $254.5 million.

