Azerbaijan sends second part of electrical equipment aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The second part of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, Trend reports.

The humanitarian cargo includes more than 900,000 meters of electric cable and wires, as well as 18 transformers and complete transformer substations, a source in the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said.

A convoy of 23 trucks with humanitarian aid left the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park today. By the order of the head of state, it is planned to send the next batches of electrical equipment worth $7.6 million to Ukraine within the humanitarian aid in the near future.